Bank of America is constructive on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) ahead of the Chinese electric vehicle maker's earnings report with the update on Q4 expected to overshadow a sequential slowdown in deliveries in Q3 and decline in margins.

Analyst Ming Hsun Lee and team expect Li Auto's gross margin rate to improve in Q4 to 22.7% off a 75% quarter-over-quarter jump in shipments. A higher mix of contribution from the L9 and L8 models are seen boosting results for the current quarter.

Looking ahead, BofA lifts its volume sales forecast for both 2023 and 2024.

The firm also raised its price objective on Buy-rated Li Auto (LI) to $27.60 off a higher trading multiple to reflect increased conviction on the track for profitability and cash flow in 2023-2024.

The overarching investment rationale on Li Auto (LI) is tied to rising EV penetration and robust demand on luxury/premium segment, a solid new model pipeline, fast point of sales expansion, and strong sentiment around the EV maker's extended range EV practical solution for consumers worried about range.

Li Auto (LI) is due to report earnings on December 9. Revenue of $1.42B and an EPS loss of $0.06 are anticipated by analysts. See Li Auto's track record of earnings beats and misses.

The Chinese stock is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.