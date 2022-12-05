America's Car-Mart to acquire Taylor Auto Credit, terms not disclosed
Dec. 05, 2022 1:11 PM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) has announced that its subsidiary, America’s Car Mart, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the ongoing dealership assets of Credit-Line and Loanco.
- The acquisition is expected to generate outstanding returns for the shareholders, an exit strategy for owner-operators, and future growth opportunities for their associates.
- "We are excited for the opportunities to grow our business in this market. In addition, we also expect to close on our previously announced acquisition of the second Smart Auto location in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of December 2022 as well.”
- The Company expects to close the agreement prior to December 31, 2022.
