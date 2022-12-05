Goldman Sachs Asset Management, CAF buy portfolio of multifamily housing communities

Dec. 05, 2022 3:12 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • CAF Funds, a subsidiary of CAF Companies, which manages over $4B in apartment properties, purchased eight multifamily housing communities, bringing its impact-driven Obsidian portfolio, which was acquired by CAF in partnership with the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) asset management arm, to a total of 16 properties across Texas, it said Monday.
  • CAF and Goldman Sachs Asset Management now jointly own 3.8K units throughout Texas as part of a combined effort to "preserve access to affordable housing for families in the Dallas-Fort Worth region" amid near 40-year high inflation that's eating away at people's disposable income, said Sherry Wang, co-head of the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs.
  • "To date, the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs has financed the creation and preservation of over 53,000 housing units - the majority of which are affordable to low- and moderate-income families," she added.
  • Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
  • In November, Goldman's asset manager faced an SEC fine over its ESG-related investments.

Comments

