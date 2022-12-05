After a similar move by the rival UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced Monday that the health insurer will add biosimilars to Abbvie’s (NYSE:ABBV) rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira on its commercial formularies at the same level as the branded version.

Since its FDA approval decades ago, Humira has generated billions for the developer (ABBV), including more than $20B in 2021, making it one of the priciest drugs in the U.S. for multiple years.

However, the company loses its patent protection in the U.S. next year, which could mean thousands of Americans receiving the treatment at more than $50,000 per year will opt for cheaper alternatives.

“Biosimilars hold tremendous promise to improve the affordability of life-changing specialty medications, and this is part of our work to expand access to them and achieve lower costs for the employers and members we serve,” chief pharmacy officer of Cigna Pharmacy Katy Wong said.

“By placing biosimilars on our formularies in the same position as Humira, we’re also ensuring that physicians and patients have choice and flexibility as they assess these additional biosimilar therapies,” Wong added.

In November, Optum Rx, the pharmacy benefit manager of UnitedHealth (UNH), said that the company would add up to three biosimilars to its formulary at parity with Humira.

