TOP Ships sinks after deeply discounted offering, giving up last week's gains

Dec. 05, 2022 3:34 PM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman

D-Keine

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) -53% in Monday's trading, at one point crashing more than 60% to a record low $1.73, after pricing a public offering of 6.75M units at $2 each, less than half its Friday closing price of $4.44.

Each unit consists of one share and one class C warrant to buy one share, and will immediately separate upon issuance.

The sharp reversal comes after TOP Ships' stock price more than doubled during the previous three sessions on very heavy volume, even after the tanker company disclosed in an updated preliminary prospectus Thursday that it planned to sell as many as 4.97M units containing stock and warrants.

TOP Ships (TOPS) shares have plunged 89% YTD and during the past year.

Seeking Alpha contributor Sabra Capital Partners called TOP Ships (TOPS) "a casino stock with no value" in an analysis published earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.