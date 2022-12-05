Stocks finished notably lower on Monday, amid waning optimism about interest rates. This came as the black-out period began ahead of the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, scheduled for later this month.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -1.9%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -1.8% and the Dow (DJI) ended -1.4%.

In terms of closing numbers, the Dow Jones dropped 482.78 points to end at 33,947.10 and the S&P 500 declined 72.86 points to finish at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,239.94, a slide of 221.56 points.

All 11 S&P sectors finished lower, led by nearly 3% slides in Consumer Discretionary and Energy. Financials fell about 2.5%. The drop in energy took place amid slide in crude oil, which dropped to just above $77 a barrel after OPEC+ announced over the weekend that it would keep its oil output unchanged.

"It was a defensive day on Wall Street," analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha. "Higher interest rates following some strong economic data this morning was reason enough for some profit-taking after a strong rally off the mid-October low. Now that earnings season is over, we are in a lull before next week's key CPI report on the 13th and the Fed announcement on the 14th."

Last Wednesday, the S&P 500 jumped 3% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of interest rate hikes as recently as the December meeting. Since then, Wall Street has shown caution, with an influx of economic data suggesting that the U.S. economy remains solid in the face of higher rates.

On Friday, the government released employment data that showed that the economy added more jobs in November than economists had projected. Meanwhile, Monday saw the release of stats that showed increased expansion in the services sector.

Specifically, the ISM Services PMI Index rose to 56.5 in November compared to a previous reading of 54.4. Economists were looking for the figure to tick down to 53.3.

Looking at the fixed-income market, yields pushed higher, partially reversing a sharp drop that marked the days after Powell's speech last week. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) advanced 10 basis point to 3.60%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 12 basis points to 4.40%.

Among active stocks, Tesla dropped more than 6% amid a report that the EV maker was looking to cut production at its Shanghai facility. TSLA later denied the report.