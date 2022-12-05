FDA accepts Protalix's resubmitted license application for Fabry disease drug PRX-102
Dec. 05, 2022 3:47 PM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Italian partner Chiesi on Monday said the U.S. FDA had accepted the companies' resubmitted biologics license application (BLA) for its investigational drug to treat Fabry disease.
- Fabry disease is an inherited disorder which is caused by the lack of or faulty enzyme needed to break down fat-like substances called lipids, which in turn creates a buildup in the body.
- The investigational drug is PLX's pegunigalsidase alfa - or PRX-102 - which is a long-acting recombinant.
- PLX and Chiesi in Nov. had refiled the BLA.
- The FDA is set to decide on the BLA by May 9, 2023, or the so-called Prescription Drug User Fee Act date.
- PLX stock was up 5.2% to $1.19 ahead of the closing bell.
