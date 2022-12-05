BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) will restore environmental damage at the New Jersey Superfund site where decades of pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment, Associated Press reported Monday.

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection said it entered into an agreement with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) to restore conditions at the former Ciba Geigy chemical plant in Toms River.

No cost was revealed for the work, which is expected to begin in the spring and last for five years.

Cleanup efforts have been ongoing at the site for decades and will continue as environmental restoration work begins, New Jersey officials said.

The plant began manufacturing industrial dyes, pigments, resins and plastics in 1952, and the site was placed on the federal Superfund list of the worst polluted sites in the U.S. in 1983 because of the contamination of soil and groundwater resulting from improper disposal of chemical waste; the plant shut down in 1990.

