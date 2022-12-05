Bit Digital bitcoin production falls in November due to higher network difficulty
Dec. 05, 2022 4:11 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) said Monday it produced 144.1 bitcoin in November, down 5% compared with October, hurt by higher network difficulty.
- Treasury holdings of bitcoin and ether were 950.3 and 7.06K with a fair market value of ~$16.3M and $9.2M, respectively, on November 30.
- Bit Digital (BTBT) owned 38,593 bitcoin miners and 730 ethereum miners as of November 30, with estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.
- 39% of the firm's bitcoin mining fleet, or 14,978 bitcoin miners representing 1.40 EH/s, was actively hashing in North America as of November 30.
