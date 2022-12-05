Why did Iovance Biotherapeutics stock climb today? $65M insider buy

A $65M insider buy boosted the oncology-focused biotech Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) on Monday rallying its shares more than ~17%, the biggest intraday gain since June.

More than 20M IOVA shares changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~2.9M as investors reacted to disclosure by the company director Wayne Rothbaum on Friday, who is also the President of New York-based private investment firm Quogue Capital.

According to the SEC filing, the purchase of 10M IOVA shares at $6.50 has raised the indirect beneficial ownership of Quogue Capital to more than 18M.

The transaction rallied Iovance (IOVA), which has lost nearly ~58% this year, driven by a ~54% selloff in May that followed the trial data for the melanoma candidate lifileucel.

In November, the company announced a delayed timeline to complete its rolling submission for lifileucel after the FDA requested additional data.

Seeking Alpha contributor, BioSci Capital Partners predicts further gains for Iovance (IOVA) subject to successful regulatory filings for lifileucel in Q1.

After the May selloff, the company shares surged in June following multiple insider purchases.