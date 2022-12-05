Ritchie Bros. (TSX:RBA:CA) rose 2% after Scotiabank raised its rating to sector outperform after the company's shares have plunged following its deal to acquire IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA). IAA gained 1.7%.

"Having examined the deal more closely, we have made a complete U-turn; to us, the deal offers strategic opportunities for RBA/IAA that are unique to this combination: for RBA, IAA adds scale and complementary capabilities to accelerate its growth strategy; for IAA, RBA facilitates a reversal in its market share loss," Scotiabank analyst Michael Doumet wrote in a note on Monday.

The upgrade comes after Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) plummeted 18% on Nov. 7 after the $7.3 billion IAA deal was announce, with some analysts questioning the transaction. RBA shares are down 20% since the day before the acquisition was announced.

Doumet argued that owning RBA shares now is a "win-win" as if there is no deal RBA shares will trade towards the pre-deal share price of $63. It the deal does go through, it's likely because of its higher share price.

"That being said, we think the best outcome would be for the deal to succeed as we think it would unlock significant value for shareholder," Doumet, who raised his price target on Ritchie (RBA) to $65 from $59, wrote.

Last moth IAA holder and activist investor Ancora Holdings said it planned to vote against the auto salvage company's sale to to Ritchie Bros. (RBA) as the company believes the sale process was flawed and structured to benefit management.