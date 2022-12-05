Crypto exchanges Bybit, Swyftx announce job cuts as bear market takes toll
Dec. 05, 2022 4:15 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchanges Bybit and Swyftx have announced layoffs as the industry continues to deal with the fallout from rival FTX (FTT-USD).
- Citing a "deepening bear market," Dubai-based Bybit has made plans to reduce its workforce in an effort to re-organize the business and refocus its efforts, Ben Zhou, the exchange's CEO, wrote in a recent Twitter post.
- The job cuts would impact 30% of its headcount, CoinDesk reported, citing a screenshot of a message by Zhou taken from his company's internal messaging platform. "The planned downsizing will be across the board," he tweeted.
- Australia's Swyftx, meanwhile, said it cut 35% of its 259-person workforce due to the widening market downturn, according to a release Monday. While the company noted it does not have any exposure to the now-bankrupt FTX (FTT-USD), "we are not immune to the fallout it has caused in the crypto markets."
- The exchanges are the latest victims of FTX's financial contagion. Last week, crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy given its direct exposure to FTX.
