Leonardo DRS receives $39.5M contract award for US army
Dec. 05, 2022 4:17 PM ETLeonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) said on Monday it had received a $39.5M contract award from the U.S. Army to provide advanced infrared sensors for sighting systems.
- The sensors will replace the current Horizontal Technology Integration, 2nd Generation Sensors across the US Army fleet, including the Abrams Main Battle Tank, and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.
- DRS will develop and produce Low-Rate Initial Production of the 3GEN Forward Looking Infrared Dewar Cooler Bench long-range sensor.
- The Dewar Cooler Bench converts infrared radiation into video images, providing improved awareness with significant improvements in range and resolution under a full spectrum of degraded weather and battlefield conditions.
Comments