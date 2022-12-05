GitLab Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05, revenue of $112.98M beats by $6.9M
Dec. 05, 2022 4:07 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GitLab press release (NASDAQ:GTLB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $112.98M (+69.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.9M.
- Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 6,469, up 59% Y/Y.
- Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 638, up 49% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of (19)%.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue $119.0 - $120M; Non-GAAP operating loss $(27.0) - $(26.0)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.15) - $(0.14).
- 2023 Outlook: Revenue $420.5 - $421.5M; Non-GAAP operating loss $(100.0) - $(99.0)M; Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.56) - $(0.55).
- Shares +12.83%.
