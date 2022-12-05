UpHealth falls 9% on 10-for-1 reverse stock split
Dec. 05, 2022 4:32 PM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) said on Monday its Board of Directors had approved a 10-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock.
- (UPH) down ~9% after the bell.
- The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:01 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 8.
- The main goal of the reverse stock split is to increase the per share market price of the company’s common stock to meet the minimum $1 average closing price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
- The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of the Company’s common stock to about 15M shares.
