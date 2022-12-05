UpHealth falls 9% on 10-for-1 reverse stock split

Dec. 05, 2022 4:32 PM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) said on Monday its Board of Directors had approved a 10-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock.
  • (UPHdown ~9% after the bell.
  • The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:01 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 8.
  • The main goal of the reverse stock split is to increase the per share market price of the company’s common stock to meet the minimum $1 average closing price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of the Company’s common stock to about 15M shares.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.