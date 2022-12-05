SS&C Technologies acquires Colorado-based fund administration firm CFO Fund Services
Dec. 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) said Monday it has acquired Complete Financial Ops Fund Services, a Colorado-based fund administration firm that targets private equity funds and family offices, in an all-cash. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The deal provides SS&C (SSNC), which has over $2T in alternative assets under management, an additional 25 clients and eight employees.
- Moreover, the acquisition "enables SS&C to further develop its servicing footprint in the Denver region and provide an expanded service offering to our new and existing clients," said SS&C Chairman and CEO Bill Stone.
- In August, SS&C, a provider of software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries, purchased Tier1's CRM business in all-cash deal.
