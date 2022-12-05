SS&C Technologies acquires Colorado-based fund administration firm CFO Fund Services

Dec. 05, 2022 4:40 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) said Monday it has acquired Complete Financial Ops Fund Services, a Colorado-based fund administration firm that targets private equity funds and family offices, in an all-cash. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The deal provides SS&C (SSNC), which has over $2T in alternative assets under management, an additional 25 clients and eight employees.
  • Moreover, the acquisition "enables SS&C to further develop its servicing footprint in the Denver region and provide an expanded service offering to our new and existing clients," said SS&C Chairman and CEO Bill Stone.
  • In August, SS&C, a provider of software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries, purchased Tier1's CRM business in all-cash deal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.