Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) said Monday that crews have restored power to nearly 7K customers out of 45K who initially were affected by the weekend attack by vandals who riddled substations in North Carolina's Moore County with gunshots.

The utility continues to say "many" affected customers should prepare for an outage that could extend to Thursday.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment, which is not an easy or quick task," Duke Energy's (DUK) general manager of emergency preparedness Jason Hollifield said.

"From this incident, it appears that the electrical grid continues to be extremely vulnerable," Jon Wellinghoff, CEO of GridPolicy Consulting Inc. and former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulator Commission, told Bloomberg.

