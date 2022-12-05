Natural Alternatives increases stock buyback to $19M

Dec. 05, 2022 4:45 PM ETNatural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) on Monday announced its board of directors authorized a $1.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan bringing the total amount to $19.0 million.
  • Under the repurchase plan, the company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its common stock, depending upon market conditions, in open market or privately negotiated transactions.
  • To date, the company has purchased 2.1 million shares under this repurchase plan and after this increase will have $1.2 million available for future stock repurchases under the plan.
  • The company said its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Carlsbad, CA will become operational early in the new calendar year.

