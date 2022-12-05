Funko replaces CEO while CFO steps down, company creates new role of COO
Dec. 05, 2022 4:47 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) on Monday announced a host of leadership changes, including a CEO transition and the creation of a COO position.
- The company, which designs and sells pop culture collectibles, accessories and toys, appointed former CEO Brian Mariotti as its top boss, replacing Andrew Perlmutter.
- Perlmutter will become president, FNKO said in a statement.
- The company also said its CFO Jennifer Fall Jung was stepping down and that it had started a search to identify Jung's successor.
- Moreover, FNKO said it would create new role of COO.
- Additionally, the company said it had engaged Steve Nave as a consultant. Nave held several positions at Walmart.
- FNKO's leadership changes come after the company in early Nov. announced a big miss on earnings and issued a cautious forecast.
- "The Company noted that the announced leadership transitions are not related to any issues with respect to the integrity of the Company’s financial statements or accounting policies and practices," FNKO said.
- Class A shares of FNKO were up 4.4% to $10.85 after hours.
