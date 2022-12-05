Braemar Hotels & Resorts reports 64% portfolio occupancy, higher RevPAR in November

Dec. 05, 2022 4:52 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) on Monday reported preliminary portfolio occupancy of ~64% for November, with an average daily rate of ~$394 resulting in RevPAR of ~$253.
  • This RevPAR reflects ~5% increase Y/Y and ~15% growth from November 2019.
  • For October, preliminary portfolio occupancy was ~73% with an ADR of ~$382 resulting in RevPAR of ~$280.
  • This RevPAR reflects ~25% growth Y/Y and ~14% increase vs. October 2019.
  • The preliminary operating figures assume the 15 hotel properties owned and included in Braemar's (BHR) operations at November 30 were owned as of the start of 2019.

