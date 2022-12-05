SPAC Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) shareholders have approved the company's planned merger with sleep apnea device maker ProSomnus.

Shares of the combined company are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol OSA on Dec. 7.

Promnus is a developer and marketer of oral devices to treat mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. The company says its devices are more comfortable and less invasive than traditional CPAP machines.

Lakeshore and ProSomnus announced plans to merge in May through a deal that estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at $168M.