Signet Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 4:59 PM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-77.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
