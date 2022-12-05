Dave & Buster's Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 05, 2022 5:00 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.78M (+48.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
