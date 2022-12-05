BHP (NYSE:BHP) said Monday it launched legal action maintaining Vale (NYSE:VALE), its partner in the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil, must share liability if it loses a U.K. class action lawsuit over the fatal 2015 Fundao tailings dam collapse.

Although Samarco operated the dam, the class action involving ~200K claimants demanding compensation of at least £5B (~$9B) does not name Vale (VALE).

Vale (VALE) "does not accept that it is subject to the jurisdiction of the English Court and intends to challenge that jurisdiction, as well as the alleged liability in connection with the U.K. action," the Brazilian company said.

Large amounts of toxic mine waste were released in the dam collapse, destroying villages, killing 19 people and polluting hundreds of miles of rivers.

BHP (BHP) said recently that efforts to meet rising demand for metals crucial to the energy transition are being hurt by a shortage of skilled workers including data scientists and mathematicians.