Americold Realty Trust announces interest rate swaps on loan facilities

Dec. 05, 2022 5:03 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on Monday announced interest rate swaps to fix a significant portion of the base interest rates related to its senior unsecured term loan facilities into 2027.
  • As a result, the only remaining floating rate debt in the REIT's capital structure is the outstanding amounts drawn under its senior unsecured revolver.
  • In August, Americold (COLD) announced an interest rate swap on $200M of the $375M U.S. dollar term loan A-1 facility.
  • Americold (COLD) entered into an interest rate swap on this $200M tranche to extend the total fixed interest rate period and reduce the total fixed interest rate during the extension period.
  • The new swap is effective as of December 29, 2023 and matures July 30, 2027.
  • The total fixed interest rate is 4.10% during the extension period on this interest rate swap.
  • Americold (COLD) also announced an interest rate swap on the remaining $175M of the $375M U.S. dollar term loan A-1 facility. The total fixed interest rate is 4.52%.
  • The swap is effective as of November 30 and matures July 30, 2027.

