PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is beginning to lay off scores of workers in a sign of layoffs spreading beyond tech, per the Wall Street Journal.

The job cuts are set to hit the snacks and beverages divisions, according to documents seen by the Journal. The headcount reductions will total in the hundreds, impacting the division’s headquarters in Chicago and Plano, Texas. The memo explained that cuts were meant to “simplify the organization so [PepsiCo] can operate more efficiently."

The cuts will not be overly significant in the grand scheme of PepsiCo’s sprawling operations however. The beverage and snack giant employs over 300K workers globally and about 129K in the US, according to the Journal.

