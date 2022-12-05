Axon Enterprise announces proposed $500M convertible senior note offering

Dec. 05, 2022 5:16 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) said Monday it intends to offer $500M of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • Initial purchasers of the notes will be given an option to buy up to an additional $75M of the notes, for settlement within a 13-day period starting on, and including, the date of issue.
  • The notes will mature on December 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.
  • Maturity date, interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms will be determined upon pricing of the offering.
  • Axon (AXON) intends to use a portion of net proceeds to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions described below and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
  • The company expects to enter into convertible note hedge transactions as well as warrant transactions with one or more of the initial note buyers.
  • The convertible note hedge transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to Axon's (AXON) stock upon any conversion of notes.
  • The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect on the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.