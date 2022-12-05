Axon Enterprise announces proposed $500M convertible senior note offering
Dec. 05, 2022 5:16 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) said Monday it intends to offer $500M of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
- Initial purchasers of the notes will be given an option to buy up to an additional $75M of the notes, for settlement within a 13-day period starting on, and including, the date of issue.
- The notes will mature on December 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.
- Maturity date, interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms will be determined upon pricing of the offering.
- Axon (AXON) intends to use a portion of net proceeds to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions described below and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
- The company expects to enter into convertible note hedge transactions as well as warrant transactions with one or more of the initial note buyers.
- The convertible note hedge transactions are expected to reduce potential dilution to Axon's (AXON) stock upon any conversion of notes.
- The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect on the stock.
