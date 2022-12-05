Saratoga Investment prices $52.5M note offering

Dec. 05, 2022 5:41 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) said Monday it priced an underwritten public offering of $52.5M of 8.125% unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The notes will mature on December 31, 2027, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time on or after December 13, 2024.
  • The notes will bear interest at 8.125% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31, and November 30 of each year, starting February 28, 2023.
  • Saratoga (SAR) granted the underwriters an option to buy up to an additional $7.9M of notes.
  • The notes are expected to be listed on NYSE under the ticker "SAY".
  • The offering is expected to close on December 13.

