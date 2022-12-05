Hepion granted 180-day extension by Nasdaq to meet bid price requirements
Dec. 05, 2022 5:45 PM ETHepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) said it had received a written notification from the Nasdaq granting its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance
- The Company now has until May 30, to meet the requirement.
- If at any time during the additional 180-day extension, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at, or above, $1 per share for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, the Nasdaq Listing staff will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.
