U.S. crude oil slumped Monday as data showing a stronger than expected rise in U.S. service sector conditions amplified concerns that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate increases.

As investors also weighed the implementation of a $60/bbl price cap on Russian oil by the U.S., European Union and others that could add more volatility to global oil markets.

Front-month Nymex crude oil (CL1:COM) for January delivery closed -3.8% to $76.93/bbl, its fourth lowest settlement value this year, reversing strong early gains on signs that China was relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions and the decision by OPEC+ to keep production quotas unchanged.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (NRGU), (USOI)

Energy was one of Monday's weakest stock market sectors, with the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) closing -2.9% and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) -4.6%.

Major U.S. oil producers fell broadly, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) -2.7%, Chevron (CVX) -2.4%, ConocoPhillips (COP) -2.3%, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) -2.7%, EOG Resources (EOG) -3.4%, Devon Energy (DVN) -2.7%, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) -3.7%, Marathon Oil (MRO) -4.1%.

Many analysts say Russia has enough of a shadow fleet to skirt the latest oil sanctions, with more shipments being rerouted.