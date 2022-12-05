Cboe multiply-listed options ADV climbs 3.3% from October amid market appreciation

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) saw its multiply-listed options average daily volume for November gain 3.3% to 11.66M from a month ago and edged up 1.9% from a year before as markets continued to appreciate during the month, according to its trading volume stats dated Monday.

Index options ADV stood at 3.27M, dipping 9.0% from October but climbing 50.7% from a year ago.

U.S. equities (on-exchange) was 1.51B matched shares, up from 1.55B in October and from 1.47B in the year-ago period.

Canadian equities ADV of 136.25M matched shares compared with 128.41M in October and 45.04M in November 2021.

Global foreign exchange ADV slipped to $42.84B in November vs. October, but gained 19.1% from a year earlier.

