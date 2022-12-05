MEI Pharma to reduce workforce by about 30%, refocus development on earlier assets

Dec. 05, 2022 6:04 PM ETMEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) on Monday said it would cut its workforce by about 30% and refocus its clinical development on two earlier assets.
  • The actions come after the company and Japan's Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) ended the development of cancer treatment zandelisib out of Japan.
  • MEIP said its workforce reduction will happen in a staggered manner and its costs will be shared with KYKOF.
  • The company will streamline its organization towards the development of voruciclib and ME-344.
  • "MEI expects existing cash sufficient to fund through clinical data milestones for voruciclib and ME-344," the company said in a statement.
  • Moreover, MEIP said it had engaged Torreya Partners as a financial advisor to help explore additional strategic opportunities.
  • MEIP stock had slumped more than 30% after hours.

