Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +1.1% and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) +2.9% post-market Monday following a Bloomberg report that the U.S. and European Union are considering new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of an effort to fight carbon emissions and global overcapacity.

The idea generated within the Biden administration is still in an initial phase and has not been formally proposed, according to the report.

Other potentially related stocks include U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Nucor (NUE), ArcelorMittal (MT) and Steel Dynamics (STLD).

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her team reportedly presented the idea to the European Commission in Prague in October; E.U. officials are said to have raised questions about its legality and compatibility with World Trade Organization rules, as well as with the E.U.'s internal carbon pricing mechanism.

Roughly half of Alcoa's (AA) peers outside the U.S. currently are operating at a cash loss, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.