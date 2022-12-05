SPAC Alchemy Investments I files for $100M IPO with eye on data analytics

SPAC Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp. I (ALCY) (ALCYU) has filed to raise $100M to seek out a business combination in the data analytics space.

Alchemy intends to offer 10M units at $10 apiece. Each unit would consist of one share plus one-half of one warrant. One full warrant is redeemable for one share at the exercise price of $11.50. The company hopes to list its units on Nasdaq under the symbol ALCYU.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 1.5M additional units to cover over-allotments. Cantor is serving as sole bookrunner. The SPAC is backed by Alchemy DeepTech Capital.

Alchemy will have up to 15 months, or 18 months if certain extensions are approved, to complete an initial business combination or face liquidation. The SPAC will be focusing on companies engaged in deep tech, preferably data analytics, but is not limited to that sector.

After a banner 2021, SPACs have had a rough ride this year finding suitable merger partners amid a declining market. Last week, several SPACs opted to wind down ahead of their termination deadlines, including One Equity Partners Open Water I (OEPW) and Altimeter Growth II (AGCB).