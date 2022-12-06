NeoGenomics names Jeffrey Sherman as new CFO
Dec. 06, 2022 12:46 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)PRVABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) on Monday said that Jeffrey S. Sherman will join the company as CFO effective December 7, 2022.
- Mr. Sherman succeeds William Bonello who will remain with the company to provide transition and onboarding support for a period of time.
- Mr. Sherman most recently served as the CFO of Privia Health Group (PRVA) a national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care.
- Shares of NEO are up 5.9% after-hours.
