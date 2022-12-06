GM's BrightDrop adds DHL Express Canada to customer portfolio
Dec. 06, 2022 2:05 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- General Motors's (NYSE:GM) BrightDrop announced it had entered its first international market, Canada, adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio.
- The company also announced production of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vans had begun at GM's CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario, making the facility Canada's first large-scale EV factory.
- BrightDrop offers a suite of products including the Zevo electric delivery vans, the Trace eCarts, and the BrightDrop Core software platform to reduce carbon emissions from last mile delivery while reducing urban congestion.
- The business launched in 2021 with a nearly $800M investment from its parent company GM to convert the CAMI Assembly plant to BrightDrop's high-volume EV production facility.
- Entering the Canadian market is BrightDrop's latest effort to address the $250B last-mile delivery industry, particularly as companies around the world set goals to electrify their fleets and optimize operations.
- DHL Express Canada plans to add its first BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to its fleet early next year.
Comments