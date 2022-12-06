KKR agrees to acquire UK-based Clinisupplies
Dec. 06, 2022 2:46 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm KKR KKR (NYSE:KKR) has agreed to acquire UK-based Clinisupplies, a market leader in continence care products from Healthium.
- Clinisupplies’ management team will continue to hold a minority position.
- Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- KKR to support organic and inorganic growth to enhance Clinisupplies’ leadership position in collecting devices and expand its broader chronic care portfolio.
- Claus Bjerre, KKR Senior Advisor and former Chief Executive Officer of Atos Medical AB, to serve as Chairman of Clinisupplies’ board.
- KKR is investing in Clinisupplies through KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, a $4.0B fund focused on investing in high-growth health care companies.
