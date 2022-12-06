Clarivate notifies addition of U.S. specialty pharmacy data within real world data solutions

Dec. 06, 2022 3:14 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT), CLVT.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) notifies the inclusion of linked specialty pharmacy claims data within real world data solutions.
  • The new U.S. dataset will expand the real world data and analytics offerings from Clarivate.
  • With the move, Researchers can access an in-depth view of high-cost medications and valuable insights into the patient's treatment journey in chronic, complex and rare diseases.
  • The data enables a holistic analysis of complex clinical profiles reducing the need for additional data mapping or processing.
  • The unique data and insights are updated weekly, allowing users to track changes in clinical pathways, product uptake and market dynamics.

