Clarivate notifies addition of U.S. specialty pharmacy data within real world data solutions
Dec. 06, 2022 3:14 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT), CLVT.PABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) notifies the inclusion of linked specialty pharmacy claims data within real world data solutions.
- The new U.S. dataset will expand the real world data and analytics offerings from Clarivate.
- With the move, Researchers can access an in-depth view of high-cost medications and valuable insights into the patient's treatment journey in chronic, complex and rare diseases.
- The data enables a holistic analysis of complex clinical profiles reducing the need for additional data mapping or processing.
- The unique data and insights are updated weekly, allowing users to track changes in clinical pathways, product uptake and market dynamics.
