FREYR Battery, Nidec Corporation form downstream JV called Nidec Energy AS
Dec. 06, 2022 3:27 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY), FREY.WS, NJDCY, NNDNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) have established a downstream joint venture called Nidec Energy AS.
- The newly established Nidec Energy aims to develop and supply highly competitive, integrated battery energy storage solutions and products with low environmental impact.
- Mass production is expected to commence in 2025, with the ambition to manufacture more than 8 GWh per year of battery modules and packs from 2027, and 12 GWh per year by 2030.
- The formation of this JV catalyzes a firm sales contract under which FREYR will supply Nidec with 38 GWh of next-generation, clean battery cells from 2025 to 2030.
- Nidec Energy’s module production is expected to be integrated into FREYR’s Giga Arctic development, with volumes of integrated ESS solutions aligning with the company’s targeted ramp up of cell production in 2024.
- In addition, the joint venture is expected to invest more than $127M by 2030, and eventually employ more than 300 people, the majority of whom will be based in Mo i Rana, Norway.
- Previously, FREYR first announced a broad partnership with Nidec in August 2022.
