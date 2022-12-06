Germany factory orders rise more than estimated
Dec. 06, 2022 3:46 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Factory orders in Germany increased by 0.8% M/M in October of 2022, after a downwardly revised 2.9% fall in September, easily exceeding market forecasts of a 0.1% rise and expanding for the first time since July.
- Y/Y factory orders were down 3.2%.
- Foreign demand rose 2.5% while domestic ones fell 1.9%.
- New orders from the Euro Area grew by 2.6% and those from other countries went up by 2.5%.
- New orders for capital goods gained 3.2%, while those for intermediate fell 1.4%, and those for consumer goods plunged 6.3%.
- October reading highlighted hopes of milder recession while fears of a deep winter eased.
