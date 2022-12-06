Saratoga Investment prices $52.5M of debt offering
Dec. 06, 2022 4:00 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $52.5M in aggregate principal amount of 8.125% unsecured notes due 2027.
- The notes will mature on December 31, 2027.
- The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.125% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31, and November 30 of each year, beginning February 28, 2023.
- Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
- Underwriters are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $7.88M in aggregate principal amount of notes.
- The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE and will trade under the symbol “SAY”.
- Net proceeds will be used to make investments in middle-market companies in accordance with the company’s investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.
Comments