Saratoga Investment prices $52.5M of debt offering

Dec. 06, 2022 4:00 AM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $52.5M in aggregate principal amount of 8.125% unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The notes will mature on December 31, 2027.
  • The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.125% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31, and November 30 of each year, beginning February 28, 2023.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
  • Underwriters are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $7.88M in aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • The notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE and will trade under the symbol “SAY”.
  • Net proceeds will be used to make investments in middle-market companies in accordance with the company’s investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

