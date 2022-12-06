Waterdrop GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $108.6M

Dec. 06, 2022 4:05 AM ETWaterdrop Inc. (WDH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Waterdrop press release (NYSE:WDH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $108.6M (-0.9% Y/Y).
  • As of September 30, 2022, we offered 536 insurance products on our platform, as compared with 454 as of June 30, 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments balance increased to $504.5M.
  • "Looking ahead, we will continue to uphold our commitment to offering multi-level protection, establishing ourselves as a role model for Chinese insurtech and healthcare platforms, and generating increasing value for our users, shareholders, and society."

