European markets muted as global sentiment remains subdued
Dec. 06, 2022 4:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -0.07%.
Germany +0.06%. Germany November construction PMI 41.5 vs 43.8 prior.
Germany October industrial orders +0.8% vs +0.1% m/m expected.
France +0.05%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.08%, with oil and gas stocks shedding while utilities gained.
Coming up in the session: UK November construction PMI at 0930 GMT.
Market observers are still largely expecting a 50 basis point increase to interest rates at the Fed’s December meeting next week.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.58%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.85%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.09%.
