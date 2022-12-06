S&P Global acquires Shades of Green business from CICERO
Dec. 06, 2022
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on Tuesday has acquired the Norway-based Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research.
- The move brings complementary capabilities within S&P Global Ratings related to the provision of second party opinions (SPOs).
- SPOs are independent assessments of a company's financing or framework's alignment with market standards and typically provided before any borrowing is raised.
- Shades of Green provides independent, research-based SPOs of green, sustainability and sustainability-linked financing frameworks and climate risk assessments and impact reporting reviews grounded in climate science.
- S&P Global Ratings will retain an office in Oslo, Norway where Shades of Green is based.
- The Center for International Climate Research will continue to lend its climate expertise to Shades of Green and provide insights to S&P Global's other leading sustainability businesses.
- The deal was closed on Dec.01 and terms were not disclosed.
