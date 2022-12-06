Bluestone Resources appoints new CEO and CFO
Dec. 06, 2022 4:52 AM ETBluestone Resources Inc. (BBSRF), BSR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) notifies the following executive appointments, effective immediately.
- Peter Hemstead will join the board and assume the role of President and CEO of the company, while Nevin Lau will become the CFO.
- Former President and CEO, Jack Lundin, will remain as a Director of the company. However, due to his expanding role within the Lundin Group he will step down from his daily management responsibilities at Bluestone.
- Mr. Hemstead has been with the company since the acquisition of the asset in 2017, as the CFO.
- Mr. Lau has been promoted to CFO of the company, from his former role as the company's Corporate Controller.
