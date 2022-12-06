Bluestone Resources appoints new CEO and CFO

Dec. 06, 2022 4:52 AM ETBluestone Resources Inc. (BBSRF), BSR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF) notifies the following executive appointments, effective immediately.
  • Peter Hemstead will join the board and assume the role of President and CEO of the company, while Nevin Lau will become the CFO.
  • Former President and CEO, Jack Lundin, will remain as a Director of the company. However, due to his expanding role within the Lundin Group he will step down from his daily management responsibilities at Bluestone.
  • Mr. Hemstead has been with the company since the acquisition of the asset in 2017, as the CFO.
  • Mr. Lau has been promoted to CFO of the company, from his former role as the company's Corporate Controller.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.