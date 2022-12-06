GameStop starts layoffs ahead of earnings - Axios
Dec. 06, 2022 5:39 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE:GME) has begun a round of layoffs, according to Axios citing unnamed sources and LinkedIn posts from employees claimed to have been let go.
- At least six software engineers claimed on LinkedIn that they were laid off, while another said e-commerce product members and engineers were being targeted. Axios reported GameStop was terminating many of the members of its blockchain wallet development team.
- GameStop (GME) did not respond to the reports, and the scale of layoffs is unclear. The last reports of layoffs at the video game retailer were in July, when Axios cited a company memo announcing "a number of reductions" in staffing, the most high profile one being former CFO Mike Recupero.
- GameStop is set to report Q3 fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of -0.28 on revenues of 1.35B.
- GME shares lost -33% YTD and around 70% since its Jan 2021 high
Comments