Owlet receives notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards
Dec. 06, 2022 6:13 AM ETOwlet, Inc. (OWLT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) has received non compliance notice from NYSE.
- As of November 28, 2022, the average closing price of the company’s common stock was less than $1.00/share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.
- As required by the NYSE, the company plans to notify the NYSE within the prescribed period of the company’s intent to cure the deficiency and restore its compliance within six months of its receipt of the notice.
- The company’s management team is evaluating all possible options to restore compliance and increase value for company shareholders.
Comments