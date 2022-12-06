TSMC steps up Arizona chip investment to $40B ahead of Biden visit
Dec. 06, 2022 6:21 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has boosted its planned Arizona chip investment to $40B, the White House said ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden.
- The Taiwanese chipmaker is already building its first factory in Arizona under a previously disclosed $12B investment plan. The White House released details of a second factory planned for the site, ahead of Biden's visit, saying that the facility will produce chips with 3-nanometer technology, with construction beginning next year and production in 2026.
- Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) total investment in Arizona will expand to $40B, the White House added.
- The chipmaker has stepped up plans for U.S. manufacturing with encouragement from the Biden administration. In a letter to the Commerce Department last month, the company said it was mainly relying on its own capital supplemented by U.S. incentive funds for building the complex in Arizona.
- TSM shares are down 1% premarket
Comments