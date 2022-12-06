D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading reports Q3 results; raises FY22 GMV growth guidance
Dec. 06, 2022 6:25 AM ETD-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading press release (NASDAQ:HEPS): Q3 net loss for Q3 2022 was TRY 571.5M compared to a net loss of TRY 1,511.2M for Q3 2021.
- Revenue of TRY 3.28B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Free cash flow was a positive TRY 331.1M compared to negative TRY 1,290.3M in Q3 2021.
- Gross merchandise value decreased by 8.5% to TRY 11.0B compared to Q3 2021.
- Number of orders increased 26.0% to 17.4M compared to 13.8M orders delivered in Q3 2021.
- Active Customers increased 11.0% to 11.8M from 10.7M in Q3 2021.
- "Raises GMV growth guidance from around 60% to around 70% for the full year 2022 compared to 2021 (on an unadjusted for inflation basis). Achieving profitability through disciplined cash and cost management remains a high priority. We continue to have the liquidity to fund our operations and our prior EBITDA as a percentage of GMV guidance within a range of negative 3.0% to negative 2.5% for the full year 2022 (on an unadjusted for inflation basis) remains unchanged."
