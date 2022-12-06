Ocuphire files for FDA approval of eye drop Nyxol
Dec. 06, 2022 6:33 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), VTRSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) filed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of eye drop Nyxol to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (dilation of pupil).
- The company's new drug application (NDA) for Nyxol (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%) is for the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonist (e.g., phenylephrine) or parasympatholytic (e.g., tropicamide) agents, or a combination.
- "If approved, Nyxol is expected to be the only commercially available treatment option indicated for the reversal of dilated eyes," said Ocuphire Founder and CEO Mina Sooch.
- The NDA was backed by data from the MIRA-1 phase 2b trial, MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 phase 3 studies, and MIRA-4 phase 3 pediatric trial.
- Ocuphire has a license agreement for Nyxol with FamyGen Life Sciences, which is being acquired by Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
- OCUP -6.83% to $3 premarket Dec. 6
